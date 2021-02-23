SMHS 20-21.jpg

Principal Kelly Smith, right, presents Tracey Velong, middle, and Lonna Schank each with a gift box from Stonehaus Gifts to show the school’s appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

Stone Memorial High School recognizes Mrs. Tracey Velong as the school’s 2020-’21 teacher of the year. 

Velong has 16 years of teaching experience, with the last three and a half years at SMHS. 

She teaches AP U.S. history, world history and geography. 

Velong said she loves teaching and strives to build relationships with all students. 

The school also recognizes Lonna Schank as its 2020-’21 non-certified employee of the year. 

Schank has been the assistant principals’ secretary for four and a half years. 

She completes all of her job assignments efficiently and effectively. She has developed a good rapport with students, faculty and staff.

