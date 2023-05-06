The Stone Memorial High School career and technical education department recognizes front row from left, Jorge Padilla Alonso, construction; Christian Cunningham, web design; Emma Crowder, culinary; Brylee Sims, human services; Jayson Patterson, aviation; and back row, Jim Vanwinkle, criminal justice; Justin Barnett, education and training; Neil Parek, health science; Madison Shaw, agriculture; Lucy Wright, finance; and Anna Wilbanks, automotive. Carrie Houston, audio visual, is not pictured. The students are recognized for their success in the classroom in April. They demonstrated good attendance, no conduct reports, participation in class, taking initiative, and academic success in the career and technical education classes.