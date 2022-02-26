Stone Memorial High School kicked off the Panther Pack on Jan. 12. Approximately 44% of the student body became members and were recognized for academic, attendance and behavior success. The students and teachers are excited about the new opportunities presented. This semester’s Panther Pack consists of 182 gold card members, 222 black card members, and 32 white card members. The 436 members are already being rewarded within the classrooms, and the school will conduct its second prize drawing this month. Faculty and staff hope to celebrate the students’ success with an ice cream party very soon as well as other events monthly to honor their dedication to school success.
Panther Pack partners donated gift cards, contributed monetarily, gifted food items, or have given of their time. The impact may seem immeasurable, but it is evidenced in the smiles and determination of students. Mrs. Moore would like to express sincere gratitude to the businesses and organizations that have partnered with SMHS in the Panther Pack student initiative.
