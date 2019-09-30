Stone Memorial High School senior James “Spencer” Moore has been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club September 2019 Student of the Month.
Moore was selected by his school counselor, Missy Miller, to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program. Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Moore “Student of the Month” along with his corporate partner, Warren and Venita McAlvey.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school. James is an active member of many clubs and organizations including Stone Memorial High School soccer, FCA Rotary, Interact, ACT Club, Beta Club and FFA. He serves as treasurer of the chapter’s FFA. His activities include working on FFA projects and events, and working on the family farm. His hobbies include working with his cows, hunting and spending time with friends. Also, on Saturdays he works at the Crossville Stockyard.
His future plans include attending Tennessee Tech University for engineering. From there he would like to be employed at either TVA or Oak Ridge.
Moore is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during his four years in high school. Warren and Venita McAlvey and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish him much success in his future goals.
Moore and his parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions dinner meeting in April 2020 with all “Students of the Month.” The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
