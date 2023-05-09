SMHS Livestock judging team going to state.jpg

Stone Memorial High School’s FFA Livestock Judging Team won first place at the Middle Tennessee Regional FFA Livestock Judging Contest held April 20, after competing against 50 schools in the region. SMHS team member Bella Moore was the second-highest overall individual score at the competition. The team includes Lillie Iles, Brody Lowe, Bella Moore and Brayden Webb under the leadership of sponsor Keith Cole.

Stone Memorial High School’s FFA Livestock Judging Team won first place at the Middle Tennessee Regional FFA Livestock Judging Contest held April 20, after competing against 50 schools in the region. SMHS team member Bella Moore was the second-highest overall individual score at the competition. The team includes Lillie Iles, Brody Lowe, Bella Moore and Brayden Webb under the leadership of sponsor Keith Cole.

Tags

Trending Video