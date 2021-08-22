The Stone Memorial High School FFA travelled to Gatlinburg this summer to attend the 93rd Annual Tennessee FFA State Convention. Over 3,000 FFA members and advisors gather each year at the Gatlinburg Convention Center to participate in four days full of workshops, sessions, and Career and Leadership Development Events. Students also interact with universities, businesses, and industry leaders throughout the Career and Trade Show.
Tennessee FFA State Convention allows students to create lifelong memories in an environment that builds community and leadership skills. Keynote speakers and state officer retiring addresses aim to inspire these young agricultural leaders during the lively and upbeat sessions. This year’s convention theme was “Piece By Piece” and focused on reuniting Tennessee FFA members after the absence of events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Nationally, there are 760,113 FFA members, aged 12-21. The Tennessee FFA Association is comprised of more than 26,000 members from over 220 high school chapters, seven middle school chapters, and eight collegiate chapters across the state of Tennessee. To learn more about FFA, visit www.tnffa.org.
Four SMHS students received their Tennessee FFA state degrees. The state degree is the highest award Tennessee FFA can bestow to a student. The requirements include:
• completing at least two years (360 hours) of systematic school instruction in agricultural education at or above the ninth grade level, which includes an SAE
• earning and productively investing at least $1,000, or have worked at least 300 hours outside of schedule class time through an SAE
• demonstrating leadership ability by performing 10 parliamentary law procedures, giving a six-minute speech on a topic relating to agriculture or FFA, and serving as an FFA officer, committee chairperson, or committee member
• having a satisfactory academic record, certified by the agriculture teacher and the school principal or superintendent
• participating in the planning and implementation of the chapter’s program of activities
• participating in at least five different FFA activities above the chapter level
• completing at least 25 hours of community service in a minimum of two different activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.