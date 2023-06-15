Katelynn Davis, a sophomore at Stone Memorial High School, has been selected as a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders to be held June 21-23 at the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus just outside Boston.
The Congress is an honors-only program for high school s want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of the event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.
Davis’ nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the science director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists. Davis was selected to represent Tennessee based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.
During the three-day event, Davis will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science recipients discuss leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.
This is a crucial time in America. Communities need more doctors and medical scientists who are prepared for a future that is changing exponentially.
The academy offers free services and programs for students who want to become physicians or go into medical science. Some services include online social networks through which future doctors and medical scientists can network, opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by physicians and medical students, and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, career guidance and much more.
Based in Washington, DC, with offices in Boston, MA, the Academy was chartered as a nonpartisan, taxpaying institution to address the need for medical scientists and physicians by working to identify, encourage and mentor students who wish to devote their lives to the service of humanity through the medical field.
For more information, visit www.futuredocs.com.
