Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294 and LA-FRA Unit 294 is honored to present Cumberland County High School senior Holley Kay Shaw as the recipient of its 2020 scholarship award. An award ceremony was held at CCHS where Holley received a Certificate of Achievement as well as a $1,000 check which will be forwarded to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Holley was selected from seven submittals from CCHS and Stone Memorial High School. This year’s selection process was a challenge to committee members as there were several outstanding submittals. The evaluation process requires that each committee member read the requesting students’ submittals. Each submittal is evaluated and numerically scored on established requirements. The required criteria are written essays on the individual’s educational and long-term career goals, why the award should be presented to the individual, the importance of a strong military for the country, an individual biography of the school, community participation, activities and achievements. The scoring for each criterion is tabulated for a final score. The student with the highest score is then selected as the recipient of the scholarship award.
In addition to being awarded the 2020 Scholarship Award recipient, Holley was also recently selected as FRA Branch 294’s senior category winner of the 2020 Americanism Essay Contest whose theme this year was “What My Vote Means to Me.” Holley also won the VFW Post 5025 Voice of Democracy contest whose theme was “What Makes America Great.”
Holley plans on completing her undergraduate studies in biomedical sciences and pre-med curriculum at the University of Tennessee. Upon receiving her degree, she will attend a podiatric medical school and achieve her ultimate goal of becoming a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM). During her high school years, she became vice president of the Beta Club and member of the Cumberland County Superintendent Student Advisory Team working directly for the director of schools on multiple issues within the local community. Holley’s academic achievements and honors are inclusion on the honor roll with a 4.0 GPA and graduating Summa Cum Laude. In addition to her high school college level studies, Holley found time to attend Roane State Community College, Crossville, under a dual enrollment class program in advanced U.S. History, English Composition and Calculus studies achieving a 4.0 college GPA. She graduated with TN State Honors, TN State Distinction, and as Tennessee Scholar. She also attended the American Legion Auxiliary Volunteer Girl State program. She was also selected for membership in the National Society of High School Scholars. These are just a few examples of her achievements.
FRA Branch 294 and Unit 294 wishes Holley the best of luck in her future studies and extends a hearty congratulations for exemplary achievements.
