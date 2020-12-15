Tye Lowe, a junior at Cumberland County High School, hopes to study law and enter the field of politics in the future.
And he believes his experiences in 4-H will help him to reach his goals.
“It provides an opportunity for young people like me to have experiences for the future and what we want to do in life,” said Lowe, who is leading the Cumberland County 4-H Honor Club this year as president.
Right now, meetings are held via chat. Students interested in continuing their 4-H experience are invited to apply.
4-H Honor Club is a recognition program for junior high 4-H members who have been active in their local clubs and communities. Eligible youth are in grades 6-12.
Lowe wants to see the club impact the community through service.
“I want to help out the people who have been most affected by this outbreak, whether it’s the the elderly or the teachers that are still working as hard as they can,” Lowe said. “That’s what 4-H is built on — helping communities.”
Lowe has enjoyed many opportunities through 4-H, like attending Tennessee 4-H Congress.
This event includes public speaking competitions as well as leadership and citizenship activities. Students in ninth and 10th grade learn how state government functions and gain a greater appreciation for the history of the Volunteer State.
When Lowe attended last year, he met Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
“I asked for directions, not knowing who he was,” Lowe said. “He took the time out of his busy schedule to give us a little custom-made tour of the capitol buildings.”
The 2020 event has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, Tennessee 4-H is evaluating how to provide leadership and citizenship opportunities for 4-H members across the state.
Lowe said continued involvement in 4-H beyond the classroom clubs students may recall from elementary school allows youth to prepare for life after high school.
Activities at the regional and state level help build friendships with people across the state. It also opens the door for scholarship opportunities.
“4-H has a wide array of programs, not just agriculture,” Lowe said. “The opportunities are almost limitless.”
For more information about the 4-H Honor Club, contact the Cumberland County Extension Office at 931-484-6743.
