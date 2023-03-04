Are you a high school senior involved in the arts? Do you see yourself using art as a major part of your college schedule? Do you see art as a major part of your future?
If you answered yes to those questions, then consider applying for a scholarship from the Plateau Creative Arts Center.
PCAC will again offer a scholarship to a graduating senior from one of the Cumberland County high schools. The application is available in the guidance counselor’s office at each high school in the county and online at artguildfairfieldglade.net.
The completed application must be mailed or hand delivered to the Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr., Crossville, TN 38558 by March 15.
The scholarship is available to any student who is accepted at any 2 or 4-year college, plans to continue practicing art in college or in his or her future and meets the requirements of the scholarship.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization and an equal opportunity provider.
