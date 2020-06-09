The fourth annual Dino Day Bike Ride to benefit the Dean Waters Scholarship Fund at Cumberland County High School is set for Saturday.
“Dean was not a small man, and his heart was as big as he was,” said Brance Beaty. “He did not know a stranger and was always there to help anyone in need. Dean was the guy you could count on. He was solid as a rock and dependable.”
The scholarship fund was set up by Waters family and the Cumberland County High School class of 1986. It is presented to two graduating seniors.
CCHS seniors Shelbi Brewer and Austin Hubbard are the recipients of the 2020 Dean Waters Scholarship.
Brewer plans to attend Middle Tennessee State University to work toward a master’s degree in accounting. She plans to become a licensed CPA and pursue an accounting career in Crossville.
Hubbard plans to attend the University of Tennessee to pursue his goal of becoming a mechanical engineer.
Each recipient received a $1,000 scholarships to help further their education.
Waters loved to ride his Harley motorcycle. Over the years, he led and participated in many benefit rides.
Proceeds from the annual Dino Day memorial ride will support the scholarship fund.
The theme is “Keeping the Spirit Alive.”
Registration will be from 9-11 a.m., and the ride is open to all street-legal motorized vehicles. Meet at the Chop Shop, 296 West Ave. Kickstands up at 11 a.m.
Donations are also accepted to the Class of 1986 Dean Waters Fund.
Organizers thank all local businesses around the community for helping to support the scholarship fund.
