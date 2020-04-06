Pine View Elementary seventh-grader Larry Conner Ryans won first place in his grade group in this year’s Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294 Americanism Essay Contest. He was presented with a certificate of achievement and $150 check. His essay, “What My Vote Will Mean to Me,” was judged against essays from seventh-graders in elementary schools in Cumberland and Fentress counties. FRA Branch 294 extends a hearty congratulations with hopes to see another one of his essays in this year’s contest.
What My Vote Will Mean to Me
By Larry Connor Ryans
There are milestones in life that everyone seems to remember. Reaching voting age is one of them. At 18, we are given a Constitutional right that involves us in something much bigger than ourselves.
Voting makes us responsible to the whole society. Viewed this way, reaching 18 becomes more than a personal milestone: it becomes a responsibility. Our right to vote must always be respected and handled with maturity. At 18, I will be givens rights and power that people in many countries don’t have; but, with that will come a new set of responsibilities. If I accept one, then I must accept the other.
My vote means that I have exercised my duty to become an “educated consumer.” It shouldn’t mean that I participated in a “popularity” contest, but rather I have educated myself about issues and the candidate’s stance on them.
It means that I have looked into issues that may not affect me singularly, but may affect the general public. It means that I explore issues dealing with my country’s future, the environment, economy, military and foreign involvements.
I must stay informed about new issues that arise, including small town issues affecting where I live. It will be my responsibility to follow local government and the actions of congressmen. It will be my responsibility to safeguard the confidentiality of the voting booth and the right of candidates to express their opinions. It will be my responsibility to make up my own mind about candidates and not be influenced by family, friends, or other “endorsing” candidates.
I must be educated in propaganda techniques and question media coverage of an election. Finally, after doing this, I must always exercise, and be prepared to defend my right to vote.
All in all, my right to vote will mean that I have a responsibility to society. My right to vote must mean that to accept one responsibility, I must accept the other. It means that I’ll have to look into issues that affect everyone in general and not just myself. My vote will give me power, but I must accept it.
