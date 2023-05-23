Kenzie Rupp and Brittany Alexis Findley are this year’s recipients of the Anna Belle Clement O’Brien Scholarship sponsored by the Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club.
Rupp, a senior at Cumberland County High School, was chosen for being an excellent student as she pursues her goal to become a pharmacist.
Rupp has excelled in her academics, taking honors classes throughout high school while working, volunteering as a reader to younger students and being president of the Beta Club this year. She is also involved with FCA and Chick-Fil-A Leaders Academy.
She has received many awards from her teachers and is well liked by her peers.
Rupp plans to attend East Tennessee State University to major in pharmaceutical sciences, and she has also been accepted to the early pathway to the Bill Gatton Pharmacy School to finish her education. This was a rigorous process, and has shown her determination to achieve her goals.
Findley is a senior at Stone Memorial High School. Findley is graduating magna cum laude with distinction.
She has also received National Recognition with FCCLA and completed her Gold Award. Alexis is involved in the Student Council, FFA, Interact and Conference Council on Youth Ministries.
Not only has she excelled in her academics, but she is very active in her church and community, along with having a job.
Findley has been accepted to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and will be attending there in the fall to pursue a major in business. Her future plans are to open her own nonprofit organization to help special-needs families. She has a strong passion in helping children and their families to acquire needed assistance, as well as providing easier access for them to obtain it. The Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club believes she has the ability and determination to achieve her goals.
Anna Belle Clement O’Brien, nicknamed the “first lady of Tennessee politics,” represented Cumberland County in the Tennessee House of Representatives from 1975-’77 and state senator from 1977-’96. She passed away in 2009.
