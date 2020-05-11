The Crossville Breakfast and Fairfield Glade Rotary Clubs sponsored five outstanding Stone Memorial High School students who participated in the annual September Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Conference at Camp Nakanawa in Crossville, TN.
The RYLA program is designed to demonstrate Rotary’s respect, commitment and concern for youth. It also serves to provide an effective training experience for selected young leaders.
Joining 180 other East Tennessee high school students, the SMHS students participating were Chloe Smith, Cade McClellan, Coleman Whitmill, Keaton Freitag, and Taylor McGinnis.
These students participated in many physical, decision-making and team-building activities which enhance confidence, personal growth, citizenship and character.
RYLA is a worldwide element of Rotary International’s Youth Services and the primary leadership training program for students.
RYLA emphasizes leadership skill training in a one-day, hands-on development program lead by Adventureworks, a Nashville based nationally recognized leader in experience-based leadership training.
These enlightening and fun events included the climbing wall, giant tree swing, aerial zip line and a variety of team building and problem-solving activities.
The Crossville Rotary and the Fairfield Glade Rotary Clubs were honored to have had such distinguished students representing our Clubs and the youth of Crossville.
