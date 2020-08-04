Roane State Community College has announced the president’s list for spring 2020.
The following local students were named to the president’s list:
Crossville — Samantha Amsden, Michael Ashburn III, Aidan Atkin, Lexi Bastian, Karri Berdy, Toshua Berdy, Preston Buck, Elishia Calligan, Tanya Campbell, Cally Copeland, Haley Crabtree, David Drake, Autumn Edwards, Summer Hamby, Lydia Harris, Jonathan Hennessee, Andrew Johnson, Bailey Keyes, Tabetha Myers, Emma Norrod, James Obenberger, Ryan Parkin, Taylor Patton, Skylah Pennell, Makenzie Pentz, Laura Price, Ivy Queen, Haley Quinn, Heather Quinn, Joseph Quinn, Dakota Reagan, Cheryl Rodriguez, Madison Russell, Lindsey Salvato, Alexandrea Shaffer, Karlie Sikorski, Abigail Spigner, Maggie Spriggs, Jessica Tabor, Emily Tacke, Ashley Tollett, Edward Truong, Katelyn Wilson and Hailey Young.
Grandview — Aulbrey Smith.
To be eligible, a student must attain a 4.0 grade-point average while attempting 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses; or earn a 4.0 as a student in the college’s nursing program during a semester in which the required course schedule is fewer than 12 hours; or earn a 4.0 as a student in one of the college’s selective admission health sciences programs during a semester in which the required course schedule is fewer than 12 hours.
The president’s list and dean’s list are the official mediums for the institution to recognize outstanding academic achievement by students.
The lists are compiled at the end of each academic semester by the Registrar’s Office and are noted on the student’s academic transcript.
Roane State is a two-year college providing transfer programs, career-preparation programs and continuing education. Founded in 1971, the college has locations in Roane, Campbell, Cumberland, Fentress, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, and Scott counties as well as a branch campus in Oak Ridge.
For more information, visit roanestate.edu or call 1-866-GO2-RSCC (1-866-462-7722).
