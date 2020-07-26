Roane State Community College has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. The following local students were named to the dean’s list:
Crossville — Ethan Ament, Samantha Amsden, Michael Ashburn III, Aidan Atkin, Lexi Bastian, Karri Berdy, Toshua Berdy, Kaitlyn Brewer, Trina Brindisi, Andrew Bryant, Preston Buck, Jordan Burgess, Elishia Calligan, Tanya Campbell, Cally Copeland, Haley Crabtree, Michelle Daugherty, David Drake, Autumn Edwards, Ashley Elmore, Grace Freeland, Madison Graham, Katherine Gray, Erika Green, Summer Hamby, Abigail Han, Lydia Harris, Aram Hawn, Jonathan Hennessee, Jared Houston, Dyllan Janeway, Andrew Johnson, Jacob Jones, Bailey Keyes, Kameron Kirkland, Aimee Lawrence, Caleb Lester, Hailey Lunsford, Victoria Matthews, Amber McNeeley, Brandon Meeks, Miranda Mellette, Tabetha Myers, Katelyn Norman, Emma Norrod, James Obenberger, Ryan Parkin, Braxton Patton, Taylor Patton, Skylah Pennell, Makenzie Pentz, Nathaneal Phipps, Laura Price, Ivy Queen, Haley Quinn, Heather Quinn, Joseph Quinn, Emily Ramsey, Victoria Randolph, Cassidy Reagan, Dakota Reagan, Cheryl Rodriguez, Madison Russell, Lexy Ryans, Lindsey Salvato, Rhiannon Sexton, Alexandrea Shaffer, Ashlee Sherrill, Karlie Sikorski, Gracie Simmons, Abigail Spigner, Maggie Spriggs, Marissa Stephens, Jessica Tabor, Emily Tacke, Ashley Tollett, Edward Truong, Makayla Underwood, Mikayla Vanlandingham, Donavan Wadsworth, Taylor Webb, Victoria Whelchel, Katelyn Wilson, Alyssa Woody and Hailey Young.
Crab Orchard — Adam Mullinax and Andreanna Pope.
Grandview — Justin Price and Aulbrey Smith.
The dean’s list recognizes full-time students (those completing 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses) who attain a quality point average of 3.50-3.99.
The president’s list and dean’s list are the official mediums for the institution to recognize outstanding academic achievement by students. The lists are compiled at the end of each academic semester by the Registrar’s Office and are noted on the student’s academic transcript.
Roane State is a two-year college providing transfer programs, career-preparation programs and continuing education. Founded in 1971, the college has locations in Roane, Campbell, Cumberland, Fentress, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, and Scott counties as well as a branch campus in Oak Ridge.
For more information, visit roanestate.edu or call 1-866-GO2-RSCC (1-866-462-7722).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.