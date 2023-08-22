Cumberland County ninth-grader students are invited to participate in the inaugural Celebrating American Freedom Speech Contest, sponsored by the Cumberland County Republican Women.
The contest is open to all Cumberland County public, private and home school students who are entering the ninth grade in the fall of 2023. All qualifying contestants will receive a $10 gift certificate to a local restaurant. Winners of the competition will receive cash awards in the amounts of $200 for first place; $150 for second place; and $100 for third place.
Students must prepare a speech of 3-5 minutes and present their work Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. in the Plateau Conference Room of the Art Circle Public Library.
“We encourage all ninth-graders to consider preparing a speech for this contest. This very friendly contest provides the opportunity for younger high school students to develop skills that can pay off in truly substantial scholarship contests in their junior and senior year. We are looking forward to hearing thoughts and opinions of our local students on this highly publicized topic!” shared CCRW President Linda Clark.
The assigned topic and prompt: “Is race-based college admission constitutional? The Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution provides: “nor shall any State … deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” The U.S. Supreme Court recently considered the Equal Protection Clause and affirmative action in college admissions in Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College. Does the guarantee to equal protection of the law apply in college admissions? Explain.”
Entry forms and contest details are available from school counselor offices or may be downloaded at www.cctngop.org/republican-womens-club.
The primary objective of the Cumberland County Celebrating American Freedom Speech Contest is to enhance a deeper knowledge and appreciation of the United States Constitution among ninth-grade students in Cumberland County. Other objectives include developing skills to communicate about real issues to real audiences, learning to organize and prepare a speech, develop self-confidence and speech delivery skills, and learn how to effectively present themselves to others.
The winners will present their speeches and receive their awards at the Constitution Day Celebration Luncheon featuring the Honorable Caroline Knight, 13th District Circuit Court Judge, Part II. The luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Homestead Harvest Restaurant in the Cumberland Mountain State Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.