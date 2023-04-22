Stone Memorial High School Senior Trinity McGlaun and Phoenix School Senior Chloe Reid have been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club April Students of the Month.
McGlaun was selected by school counselor Missy Miller, and Reid was selected by her school counselor Erin Norrod to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program.
Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named McGlaun and Reid Students of the Month along with their corporate partners Crossville Heating & Cooling and East Tennessee Dodge.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
McGlaun’s school activities include co-captain of cheerleading, soccer, vice president of SkillsUSA, president of both the Criminal Justice and Interact clubs, Beta Club, and participation in the aviation program.
She is active in Kids on the Rise, Big Foot Festival, Sheriff’s Youth Academy, 5K Big Foot Festival, Apple Festival, Special Olympics and volunteers at church.
McGlaun enjoys reading, watching TV, staying active with friends and family, flying and cheering.
She plans to attend University of Tennessee at Knoxville as a chemistry major with a focus on forensics. She plans to pursue a career as a toxicologist.
Reid works at the Phoenix school as an office aide helping to organize the prom, events and other office duties and responsibilities.
She does volunteer service at the TAD (Teens Against Drugs) Center in Crossville. Her hobbies include cooking, baking and traveling.
Reid plans to attend Tennessee College of Applied Technology and take nursing classes.
McGlaun and Reid are great examples of students who have taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during their four years in high school.
Crossville Heating & Cooling and East Tennessee Doge with the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish them much success in their future goals.
McGlaun, Reid and their parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions dinner meeting in April with all Students of the Month.
The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
