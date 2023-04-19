Cumberland County Schools’ pre-kindergarten registration for ages 3-4 for the 2023-’24 school year is coming up.
Pre-K registration will be from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. May 1 in the big building of Cumberland County Community Complex at 1398 Livingston Rd., Crossville.
Fun activities are planned from 9-11 a.m., with goody bags available for students registering for pre-K.
Parents applying are asked to bring the child’s birth certificate with the state seal, an updated immunization record, and parents’/guardians’ proof of income from documents such as tax returns, government assistance and current SNAP (food stamp) card. A Social Security Card is requested, not required
Applicants will be accpeted through a lottery drawing.
Contact Karri Hobbi at 931-484-6135 or khobby@ccschools.k12tn.net for more information.
Tennessee’s pre-K initiative aims to provide 3- and 4-year-old children with an opportunity to develop academic and social school readiness skills. It promotes an academic environment that fosters a love and joy of learning and promotes success in kindergarten and throughout the child’s life.
