Cumberland County schools are ready to welcome new students for the 2022-’23 school year.
Pre-k registration will be held May 2 at the Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd., from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
There will be fun activities and goody bags for students from 9-11 a.m.
Parents should bring their child’s birth certificate with state seal, updated immunization record, Social Security card (optional), and proof of 2021 income.
Applicants will be accepted through a lottery drawing.
Kindergarten registration will be from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. May 2 at the school the child is zoned to attend.
Bring the child’s birth certificate with state seal, updated immunization record, proof of residency and Social Security card (optional).
For more information, contact Supervisor of Pre-K-8th Grade Curriculum and Instruction Rebecca Farley at 931-484-6135 or email rfarley@ccschools.k12tn.net.
Visit ccschools.k12tn.net for more information.
