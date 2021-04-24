Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294 continues to recognize winners in its essay contest, “The Bill of Rights and Me.” This week, the organization recognizes Bethany Polson, sophomore at Stone Memorial High School, for her winning essay. She was awarded a certificate of recognition and a $150 cash award for a job well done.
Other winners recognized in recent weeks were Cumberland County High School senior Bryan Ramsey and junrio Reagan Freitag.
FRA Branch 294 once again extends a hearty congratulations.
The Bill of Rights
and Me
By Bethany Polson
As a student in the American school system, the Bill of Rights has inevitably been a significant part of our curriculum. We learned about the various amendments, but our teachers have only limitedly explained how it affects us. As you know, the Bill of Rights, a historical document accurately stating our freedoms as American citizens, was created on September 25, 1789.
The first amendment upholds the right to have free speech, the right to the press, and the right to choose our religion. Without this, the people in power could force us all into one religion. They could, additionally, have people executed or tortured because of something they had spoken or written. The second amendment guarantees our right to own weapons and create a militia. They made this amendment to ensure citizens of the United States could protect their freedom and their family. The third and fourth amendment’s state that American citizens will not be forced to accompany soldiers into their houses or shelter them and it respects their privacy. The fifth amendment is the right to remain silent. It also states that in a case where testifying would incriminate them, they would be able to choose whether or not to testify. The sixth amendment declares the right to representation in court and the right to an impartial jury. The seventh amendment says that lawsuits between businesses and people can only be taken to court once and the amount of the potential lawsuit should be more than $20. The eighth amendment talks about the use of excessive bail and cruel or unusual punishments. The ninth amendment states that the rights of citizens are not limited to the constitution. The tenth amendment clarifies the fundamentals of the government are still the same with the inclusion of these amendments.
In conclusion, the Bill of Rights is a very easy document to understand with the knowledgeable use of a historical background. It is critical to know your rights as an American citizen. Do you think we could live in a society without these?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.