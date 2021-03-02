Poetry and pie brought together a group of rising fifth-grade students over the summer.

Each week, they would learn about the different forms of poetry and practice writing their own creations.

Heather Dial, a teacher at Stone Elementary, was preparing for a new school year amid the pandemic. She would be taking on a new grade level, moving from kindergarten to fifth grade, and working with a new English-language arts curriculum.

Poetry would be part of the class.

“I thought, ‘How am I going to teach this?’” she said.

She attends Central Baptist Church with several former students and their families. Her former second-grade pupils would also be entering the fifth grade and, because of the pandemic, had missed the introduction to poetry that class would have offered later in the school year.

Dial talked with her friend and colleague Ashlee Watts, who teaches at Homestead. They thought about a summer enrichment session that would let them try out new ideas and work with the new content with the students from her church.

She talked with the kids and their parents, and it was agreed. They would meet once a week during the summer. 

They named the group the Little Women’s Poetry and Pie Society. They took the name from the book “Little Women.” Back in second grade, they’d watched the play during a student production at Stone Memorial High School and later gone to see the movie when it came out in 2019.

As for pie, Dial laughed and said they’d actually only had pie once.

But food and fun were always on the agenda, along with sharing their creativity. The girls found inspiration in food, pets, games and their connection to each other.

They practiced using figurative language like similes and metaphors, and used parallel structure to create their poetry.

“We had a lot of fun,” said Emma Smith. “We all made up different poems and had a good time.”

Emma Bullock said, “I enjoyed spending time with everybody.”

“They put their hearts into it,” Dial said. “They helped me to be a better teacher.”

At the end of the summer, they gathered at Lake Tansi to share their work with their families. 

Though they had planned to continue meeting at least once a month during the school year, they haven’t had the opportunity as the weather has turned colder and the number of COVID-19 cases in the county rose. But they’re still writing poetry and sharing it with one another.

 

World Pandemic 2020

By the Little Women Poetry and Pie Society

 

Through and through make all that money

Man stands tall above it all, aye!

Shall we eat, sit on couch all day?

Plain Cheetos with marmalade jam,

Toilsome people never see the fam.

Deeds of good lifted us to pray,

Delay, delay, delay, all day!

 

Animals

By Emma Smith

 

Puppy dogs are cute

except for when they toot!

Horses are very kind

but good ones are hard to find!

 

My Poem

By Bryleigh Peterson

 

On summer Wednesdays we have friends

to play sitting on the round porch reading

poems this day

Smelling the summery blaze.

Grateful for this time.

These memories will last for a lifetime.

 

Poem

By Elliana Peterson

 

We had waffles and pie and lemonade

learning poems on summer Wednesdays

we will always remember the poems that we read

And thankful for Ms. that she led

Ms. Ritzko joined in the fun

so sad summer is done

 

Ms. Heather

By Ella Jane May

 

Oh Ms. Heather Ms. Heather

you’re like a feather

Oh Ms. Heather Ms. Heather

Your heart changes the weather

When you’re happy the sun shines

When you’re sad the sun hides

Ms. Heather Ms. Heather

now everyone knows you change the weather

 

Trees

By Caitlyn Smith

 

Roots deep in the ground

Windy, leafy sound

Branches high in the sky

The wind lets them fly

The forest full and strong

Oh how it makes me long

 

Family

By Jenna Lambert

 

Family is parents

Family is friends

It’s something you can never pretend

They’re always beside you

No matter what

Through hard times

Through happy times

They never give up

Family is something you can’t just replace

Family always has a space

Family never ends

And every day a new love begins

 

Unique

By Emma Bullock

 

Outside is a great place to be

Everything out there is unique

Just like you and me

 

Every blade of grass is different

And everything in the sea

 

All the animals and all the trees 

Are different than they seem

 

Everything is different

But everything has its place

 

See you are different

But God made all of us unique

 

Snow Day

By Emma Bullock

 

White snowflakes fill the frigid air

Joyful sounds ring so clear

 

Snowball fights are so fun

We won’t come in ’til the day is done

 

Snowman making

Cookie baking

All great things to do

 

On a snow day

 

Dear Ms. 

Whittenburg

By Victoria Miller

 

I thought I saw her face today,

In the sparkle of the mourning sun.

And then I heard an angel say,

“Her work on Earth is done.”

 

I never knew your aunt,

but you did, so God is

holding her in the palm

of his hands.

He will

put her in a good place

up where she’s safe,

She did her job to 

love and care, now

that her work is done,

God was calling her

Home.

 

Poem

By Heather Dial

 

I figured I’d get them talking and writing

by laughing and joking and lemon pie biting.

 

They love it and said ‘it’s nice but not cream,”

It’s like a cloud I saw in my dream.

White, fluffy, sculpted superb!

When I eat it I feel I could dunk like Kareem!

 

Then snippity snap they were as full as ticks,

ate my pie like a bunch of ole chicks.

(I think I heard one burp)

Oh, well, it’s not like they didn’t have nerve!

Out the door making me run on the curb.

 

It’s time I got back to the sound of the ee

Cause I’m losing it here making ice cream

with er and ick

and I can’t make a rhyme to save a lick

(Of pie, that is).

