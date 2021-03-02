Poetry and pie brought together a group of rising fifth-grade students over the summer.
Each week, they would learn about the different forms of poetry and practice writing their own creations.
Heather Dial, a teacher at Stone Elementary, was preparing for a new school year amid the pandemic. She would be taking on a new grade level, moving from kindergarten to fifth grade, and working with a new English-language arts curriculum.
Poetry would be part of the class.
“I thought, ‘How am I going to teach this?’” she said.
She attends Central Baptist Church with several former students and their families. Her former second-grade pupils would also be entering the fifth grade and, because of the pandemic, had missed the introduction to poetry that class would have offered later in the school year.
Dial talked with her friend and colleague Ashlee Watts, who teaches at Homestead. They thought about a summer enrichment session that would let them try out new ideas and work with the new content with the students from her church.
She talked with the kids and their parents, and it was agreed. They would meet once a week during the summer.
They named the group the Little Women’s Poetry and Pie Society. They took the name from the book “Little Women.” Back in second grade, they’d watched the play during a student production at Stone Memorial High School and later gone to see the movie when it came out in 2019.
As for pie, Dial laughed and said they’d actually only had pie once.
But food and fun were always on the agenda, along with sharing their creativity. The girls found inspiration in food, pets, games and their connection to each other.
They practiced using figurative language like similes and metaphors, and used parallel structure to create their poetry.
“We had a lot of fun,” said Emma Smith. “We all made up different poems and had a good time.”
Emma Bullock said, “I enjoyed spending time with everybody.”
“They put their hearts into it,” Dial said. “They helped me to be a better teacher.”
At the end of the summer, they gathered at Lake Tansi to share their work with their families.
Though they had planned to continue meeting at least once a month during the school year, they haven’t had the opportunity as the weather has turned colder and the number of COVID-19 cases in the county rose. But they’re still writing poetry and sharing it with one another.
World Pandemic 2020
By the Little Women Poetry and Pie Society
Through and through make all that money
Man stands tall above it all, aye!
Shall we eat, sit on couch all day?
Plain Cheetos with marmalade jam,
Toilsome people never see the fam.
Deeds of good lifted us to pray,
Delay, delay, delay, all day!
Animals
By Emma Smith
Puppy dogs are cute
except for when they toot!
Horses are very kind
but good ones are hard to find!
My Poem
By Bryleigh Peterson
On summer Wednesdays we have friends
to play sitting on the round porch reading
poems this day
Smelling the summery blaze.
Grateful for this time.
These memories will last for a lifetime.
Poem
By Elliana Peterson
We had waffles and pie and lemonade
learning poems on summer Wednesdays
we will always remember the poems that we read
And thankful for Ms. that she led
Ms. Ritzko joined in the fun
so sad summer is done
Ms. Heather
By Ella Jane May
Oh Ms. Heather Ms. Heather
you’re like a feather
Oh Ms. Heather Ms. Heather
Your heart changes the weather
When you’re happy the sun shines
When you’re sad the sun hides
Ms. Heather Ms. Heather
now everyone knows you change the weather
Trees
By Caitlyn Smith
Roots deep in the ground
Windy, leafy sound
Branches high in the sky
The wind lets them fly
The forest full and strong
Oh how it makes me long
Family
By Jenna Lambert
Family is parents
Family is friends
It’s something you can never pretend
They’re always beside you
No matter what
Through hard times
Through happy times
They never give up
Family is something you can’t just replace
Family always has a space
Family never ends
And every day a new love begins
Unique
By Emma Bullock
Outside is a great place to be
Everything out there is unique
Just like you and me
Every blade of grass is different
And everything in the sea
All the animals and all the trees
Are different than they seem
Everything is different
But everything has its place
See you are different
But God made all of us unique
Snow Day
By Emma Bullock
White snowflakes fill the frigid air
Joyful sounds ring so clear
Snowball fights are so fun
We won’t come in ’til the day is done
Snowman making
Cookie baking
All great things to do
On a snow day
Dear Ms.
Whittenburg
By Victoria Miller
I thought I saw her face today,
In the sparkle of the mourning sun.
And then I heard an angel say,
“Her work on Earth is done.”
I never knew your aunt,
but you did, so God is
holding her in the palm
of his hands.
He will
put her in a good place
up where she’s safe,
She did her job to
love and care, now
that her work is done,
God was calling her
Home.
Poem
By Heather Dial
I figured I’d get them talking and writing
by laughing and joking and lemon pie biting.
They love it and said ‘it’s nice but not cream,”
It’s like a cloud I saw in my dream.
White, fluffy, sculpted superb!
When I eat it I feel I could dunk like Kareem!
Then snippity snap they were as full as ticks,
ate my pie like a bunch of ole chicks.
(I think I heard one burp)
Oh, well, it’s not like they didn’t have nerve!
Out the door making me run on the curb.
It’s time I got back to the sound of the ee
Cause I’m losing it here making ice cream
with er and ick
and I can’t make a rhyme to save a lick
(Of pie, that is).
