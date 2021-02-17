Pine View Elementary students recently participated in necessary and educational enrichment activities courtesy of the Cumberland County 4-H Extension Office.
The activities focused on correct hand washing, using masks correctly and how to make a proper mask.
Students were given GloGerm to rub on their hands and then viewed their hands with an ultraviolet light to show remaining germs.
Students were amazed at the amount of germs remaining.
“I honestly think the GloGerm project made me feel gross, and now I wash my hands twice as long now,” said fifth-grader Ethan Ford.
Proper hand washing was demonstrated and tested for germs.
“Learning to wash our hands better is a good idea,” said sixth-grader Andrew King. “Plus, the ultraviolet light and GloGerm lotion make it fun.”
Spray bottles with a baking soda mixture and litmus paper were used to demonstrate how a sneeze sprays without proper mask usage.
“The STEM experiment was really fun, especially when we sprayed the paper on the wall,” said fifth-grader Jaci Cobb. “I would give the project a 10/10 and recommend it to all students.”
4-H themed bandanas with ponytail elastics were used to demonstrate how to make homemade masks properly.
“The activity was engaging and fun,” said sixth-grader Sophia Price. “The experience was really enjoyable and useful.”
