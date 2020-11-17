Students at Pine View are enjoying the new walking trail that was designed and built over late summer.
The school had applied for a Coordinated School Health grant to assist in building the trail and received word in the spring that the grant had been approved. Pine View is excited to offer students another opportunity to develop healthy habits that will carry over into their adult lives.
The students have been able to run and walk the trail during their brain breaks and also in some of their physical education classes.
The school is continuing to add more gravel to make the trail more stable for student and staff use. Lhoist North America has graciously donated the gravel for phase two of the trail development and the trail will also soon have a sign, “The Pioneer Trail” (with the mileage listed).
This has been an exciting addition to the property and the school anticipates it to be used by students for years to come.
