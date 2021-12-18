More than 300 fourth-grade students in Cumberland County shared what the Rotary Club’s 4-Way Test means to them through the Crossville Noon Rotary Club’s Character Project Essay Contest.
Students wrote essays based on the 4-Way Test Rotarians recite at the end of their weekly meetings:
1. Is it the Truth?
2. Is it Fair to all concerned?
3. Will it build Goodwill and Better Friendship?
4. Will it be Beneficial to all concerned?
All nine elementary schools participated in the Character Essay Contest. First-place winners received a new bicycle. Second-place winners earned a $25 Walmart gift card, and third-place entries received a $15 Walmart gift card.
Friendship
By Emily Bonine
Pine View Elementary
Friendship, what do you think of when you hear the word, friendship? Do you think about friendship bracelets, or necklaces, you and your best friends? What we don’t think about is if
we didn’t have any friendships.
If we didn’t have friendships, no one would be there to help you feel better when you are sad, or feeling lonely.
Friendships are special. No friend can be replaced. No friendship can be replaced.
Friendships are fragile, but when you have a true friendship, it can’t be broken.
My friends and I are very close. If I didn’t know Keyara, Peaches, and all
my other friends, I would have missed out on a lot of amazing memories with them.
What I mean is, friends are precious, so don’t let them go.
