On Nov. 11, the Phoenix School honored veterans with a Veterans Program directed by Mrs. Sherry Smith. The program was conducted by the student council (Jade Miller, Dustin Bangert, JR Baldwin and Katelynn Cook), the Transition Academy and special music by Kristian McCloud. The program consisted of the following points: “What is Veterans Day,” “Difference Between Veterans Day and Memorial Day,” tribute by John Gillespie Magee Jr., “How to Show Appreciation,” a presentation by the Transition Academy and MacArthur's speech.
