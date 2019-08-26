The Phoenix School campus will be hosting an open house and health fair on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 3-5:30 p.m. The community is invited as is the Phoenix family. Local law enforcement, along with other emergency personnel, will be on site to increase awareness regarding fires, seatbelt safety and intoxication. Many other volunteers will be set up in the hallway and media center to discuss other healthcare needs along with mental health and substance abuse. Hotdogs will be provided. Please make arrangements to attend.
