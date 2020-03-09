The Crossville Noon Rotary Club has recently completed its annual Character Essay Project in partnership with Cumberland County Schools.
The fourth-graders are asked to write a one-page paper or essay on one of the topics of the 4-Way Test and how it relates to them.
The third-place winner at each school received a $15 gift card, the second-place winner at each school received a $25 gift card and the first-place winner at each school received a brand new bicycle.
With nearly 400 submissions, 2019 marks the most well participated contest in the club’s recent history.
For more information about the Crossville Noon Rotary Club visit their website at www.crossvillerotary.org and follow them on Facebook.
Over the coming weeks, the Chronicle will be publishing photos of the essay winners, along with the first-place winning entry from each participating school.
Fairness
By Anya Shabanova
Pleasant Hill Elementary
Fairness in important. We need fairness. If we didn’t have fairness people would still be enslaved! I don’t think people want to be enslaved.
Fairness is also about being treated fair. Everybody wants to be treated fair right. I want to be treated fair. If I was a person who got bullied I would say, “Why do you bully people. We want to be treated fairly.” Then I would walk away. If they bothered me I would ignore them. In the early 1900s they treated dark skinned people differently than others. Then thanks to a good person she changed it all. She sat on a bus and refused to give up her seat. She got arrested but she helped us all.
