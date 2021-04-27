The prestigious P.E.O. Star Scholarship for the 2020-’21 academic year was awarded to Katelyn Wattenbarger, completing her freshman year studying agriculture at Tennessee Technological University. Katelyn’s excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academic and potential for future success was recognized by the national committee for the STAR Scholarship of $2,500 that supported her education goals her freshman year.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood is an international philanthropic and educational organization which promotes increased educational opportunities for women. Chapter AZ, from Crossville, nominated Katelyn for this recognition and is again seeking applicants. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A rising high school senior will be selected for nomination in fall 2021 with national selection in spring of 2022. The $2500 scholarship award is issued for the student’s freshman academic year in higher education in 2022-’23.
The P.E.O Sisterhood has provided over $366 million in financial assistance to more than 113,000 recipients. For more information on P.E.O. STAR Scholarship and application to be Chapter AZ’s nominee, young women who will be seniors this fall (2021) should contact Debra Graham at grahamdeb@yahoo.com or visit peointernational.org.
