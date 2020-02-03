Cameron Osborne, a surgical technology student from Morgan County, has been honored as the 2019 fall Student of the Term at Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crossville.
Each term an outstanding student is selected to represent each full-time program taught at Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crossville. These students are selected by their instructors to represent their class as a Student of Merit. The instructors consider grades, work ethic and extracurricular activities when choosing their program’s student representatives. These names are then reviewed and a TCAT Student of the Term is chosen. The winner receives a scholarship provided by the TCAT General Advisory Council.
According to surgical technology instructor Melissa Oakes, “Cameron strives to do his very best no matter the situation or what kind of day he is having. He is always the first one to step up to do labs and volunteers his time to help anyone who needs it. Although he is known to be funny, he does know when to be serious and be a professional. He is one of the most dedicated students I’ve had the pleasure to come across. He will stay late, come in early, and even has offered to stay the night if that’s what it takes to be able to excel in his chosen profession. He is a leader in the classroom and he is also a member of TCAT Student Leadership. As our vice president of the class, he has many duties and he upholds each and every one of them with a smile on his face. Cameron commutes from Morgan County. He leaves early to make it here to school for early morning labs. He has not missed one minute and still continues to hold his A average in the program. Cameron will, without a doubt, do very well in his clinical phase of the program and will make a great asset to any team in the operating room.”
A surgical technologist is a member of the surgical team who works with surgeons and other surgical personnel in delivering patient care before, during and after surgery. For more information on TCAT's surgical technology program, visit tcatcrossville.edu or 931-484-7502.
