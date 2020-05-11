The Phoenix School senior Olivia Lance has been named one of two Fairfield Glade Lions Club’s April Students of the Month.
Lance was selected by her high school counselor Erin Norrod to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions’ monthly program. Lions Co-Chair Bill and Mary Green named Lance Student of the Month along with corporate sponsor East Tennessee Dodge Chrysler Jeep.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Lance is a member of the FFA and finished seconded competing in plumbing. She completed the SAILS (Seamless Alignment and Integrated Learning Support) Program. Lance was named Student of the Month by the school’s student resource officer. She was chosen Miss Phoenix by fellow students and participated in a dual enrollment in English with Roane State Community College.
Her other activities include working at Cracker Barrel as a server assistant and host.
Lance’s hobbies include traveling, listening to music and babysitting.
Her future plans include pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing and specializing in labor and delivery.
Lance is another example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school and community activities during her four years in high school. East Tennessee Dodge Chrysler Jeep and the entire membership of the Fairfield Lions Club wish her much success in her future goals.
