The Crossville Noon Rotary Club has recently completed its annual Character Essay Project in partnership with Cumberland County Schools.
The fourth-graders are asked to write a one-page paper or essay on one of the topics of the 4-Way Test and how it relates to them.
The third-place winner at each school received a $15 gift card, the second-place winner at each school received a $25 gift card and the first-place winner at each school received a brand new bicycle.
With nearly 400 submissions, 2019 marks the most well participated contest in the club’s recent history.
For more information about the Crossville Noon Rotary Club visit their website at www.crossvillerotary.org and follow them on Facebook.
Over the coming weeks, the Chronicle will be publishing photos of the essay winners, along with the first-place winning entry from each participating school.
Being a Good Friend
By Morgan Hawkins
North Cumberland Elementary
The four way topic I relate to the most is being a good friend. Being a good friend is important because other new kids might be scared on the first day of school. They may not know what to do with themselves. They don’t know if everyone is a bully. So you always want to be kind to others new or old. You may want to sit next to them at lunch or play with them at recess. So that is why you need to be a good friend to other people.
Have you ever been the new kid at school? I have on my first day of third grade. I didn’t know anyone in my school and when I was there I made a couple of friends on my first day of school. Everyone made me feel welcome because they all wanted to be my friend.
If your friend can’t do something you always want to encourage them so they can get confident. Always be kind to your friend. You never want to be a mean friend or lie to your friend. When your friend is sad you want to make them feel better by saying a funny joke. If your friend doesn’t get her homework you want to help them.
