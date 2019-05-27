Seven North Cumberland Elementary School third-graders have accomplished a major book challenge.
Logan Coenen, Coby Griffin, Khloe Mai, Bella Davis, Kyra Gunter, Kolton Winton and Jonah Draper started with one Chapter Book Club, which grew into a Nine Chapter Books Book Club.
They read books from all of the chapter book clubs, successfully took Accelerated Reader tests and continued to read.
All together, the seven students read 2,367,143 words.
Logan preferred A-Z Mystery books, while Jonah and Bella couldn’t get enough of the sports books by Jake Maddox.
Khloe loved My Weird School books, Coby and Kolton got into the I Survived series, and Kyra would like to go into the Magic Treehouse and stay for a while.
