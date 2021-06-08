New Colossus Academy would like to thank everyone who came out on Saturday, April 3 to the “Let’s Raise Some Dough” drive thru donut fundraiser both in Crossville and in Fairfield Glade.
The students were able to raise over $10,000 from both donut sales and donations (for non-loving donut supporters) for the school. The money will be used for supplies and books for the school.
NCA serves pre-k through eighth grade students and their vision is to teach the next generation Freedom’s story, empowering them to live it with Honor, Integrity and Love for their fellow man.
