Hannah Myers was awarded the Kimberly M. Johnson, M.D. Hometown Scholarship for 2023.
Myers is the daughter of Luther and Deone Myers.
She has plans to obtain a child development associates degree to become a Head Start teacher.
This scholarship is available to a Cumberland County High School senior who was delivered by or received prenatal care from Johnson.
Students need to have plans for their future such as technical school, starting a business, entering the work force, college, or entering the Armed Forces.
