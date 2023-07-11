Hannah Myers

 

Hannah Myers was awarded the Kimberly M. Johnson, M.D. Hometown Scholarship for 2023.  

Myers is the daughter of Luther and Deone Myers. 

She has plans to obtain a child development associates degree to become a Head Start teacher.

This scholarship is available to a Cumberland County High School senior who was delivered by or received prenatal care from Johnson. 

Students need to have plans for their future such as technical school, starting a business, entering the work force, college, or entering the Armed Forces.

