Jasmine Montgomery is a 2021 graduate of Cumberland County High School and is one of the recipients of the Anna Belle Clement O’Brien Scholarship sponsored by the Cumberland County Democrat Women.
She will be attending Tennessee Tech University to obtain a degree in sociology with her focus in criminal justice. Montgomery would like to serve her community as a police officer or attorney.
The Democrat Women are very proud of all of her achievements and wish her all the success in her endeavors.
Jesse Sealand graduated from Stone Memorial High School and is a recipient of the 2021 Anna Belle Clement O’Brien Scholarship sponsored by the Cumberland County Democrat Women.
He will be attending college this fall to begin his studies to become a zoologist, studying conservation methods for endangered species.
Sealand hopes to conduct research at one of the parks, where he wants to make a difference for endangered species.
The Democrat Women wish him the very best in all he chooses and know he will be successful.
