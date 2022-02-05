Stone Memorial High School senior Christian Montes been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club January 2022 Student of the Month.
Olsen was selected by his school counselor, Missy Miller, to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program. Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Christian “Student of the Month” along with his corporate partner, Highland Construction, Inc.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school. Christian works as an aide in the attendance office, serves as an interpreter for the ESL (English as a Second Language) students, is a member of the SMHS soccer team, and a member of the Guitar Club.
Christian is employed part-time at Silvena Rock Quarry.
His primary hobby is working on cars.
Christian’s future plan is to attend TCAT’s welding program after graduating high school.
Christian is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during his four years in high school. Highland Construction, Inc. and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish him much success in his future goals.
Christian and his parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions Dinner meeting in April 2022 with all “Students of the Month.” The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
