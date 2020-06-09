The Cumberland County School system has served more than 333,000 meals to children since school was abruptly canceled in March due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
“When called upon to provide meals for millions of children in Tennessee, school nutrition departments gladly and willingly stepped in. Most totally changed their meal programs within a few days, and in Cumberland County, we changed our program overnight,” Kathy Hamby, supervisor of the school nutrition department, wrote in a memo to the Cumberland County Board of Education.
“Due to the tremendous support within the school system and the community, we have had the opportunity to make sure that children in Cumberland County are fed.”
The program has impacted the school system’s budget. Hamby pointed to food and supply shortages that increase costs for non-bid items and increases costs for paper supplies.
The meals are delivered at drop-off and drive-thru sites around the county, with deliveries on Mondays and Thursdays. This reduces the contact and risk of exposure, but it means the department is giving every child every item of every meal — even if the child would not normally eat it.
And while the department has continued to pay wages for full-time workers, it has also incurred costs for unemployment claims while receiving less funds, particularly from the loss of a la carte items and adult meal revenue.
Hamby said the U.S. Department of Agriculture has allowed the program to provide emergency meals under the Seamless Summer Option, used in years past to provide meals around the county. Those meals are all reimbursed at the free rate, which has helped offset the loss of revenue and pay for unexpected expenses.
The summer meal program will continue to be drive-thru service on Mondays and Thursdays until July 24. The 2020-’21 school year is scheduled to start Aug. 5 with an abbreviated student day. The first full day of school will be Aug. 7.
Drop Off Points
• Alloway Baptist Church, 985 Alloway Rd., Grandview, 11 a.m.-Noon
• Ashton Place Apartments, 28 Jacobs Crossing Dr., 12:25 p.m.
• Avalon Center parking lot, 196 10th St., 10:45 a.m.
• Bread of Life Rescue Mission, 281 4th St., 10:45 a.m.
• Bright Future Childcare, 60 Lawson Dr., 10:30 a.m.
• Brookside Apartments, 29 Brookside Dr., 12:15 p.m.
• Camelot Subdivision, 14 Windermere Dr., 10:20-10:35 a.m.
• Centennial Park Parking Lot, 837 Industrial Blvd., 11:30 a.m.
• Charleston Plantation Apartments, 257 Charleston Lane, 11:40 a.m.
• Crossville Head Start Parking Lot, 1831 E. First St., 11 a.m.-Noon
• Eureka Play St., 201 Eureka Dr., 12:05 p.m.
• Fairfield Glade parking lot beside First National Bank, 5011 Peavine Rd., 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
• Garrison Park Parking Lot, 542 4th St., 11:30 a.m.
• Gateway Center, 01 Goodwin Circle, 11:15 a.m.
• Green Meadows Apartments, 44 Green Meadows Lane, 12:15 p.m.
• Heather Ridge Apartments, 40 Heather Ridge Circle, 11 a.m.
• Ivey Avenue Apartments, 14 Dawn Lane, 10:45 a.m.
• Jessica’s Smallworld Childcare, 7445 Plateau Rd., 1:20 p.m.
• Kidz Connection Daycare Parking Lot, 362 Old Lantana Rd., 10:30 a.m.
• Lawrence Chapel, 2022 Plateau Rd., Noon
• Little Punkin Daycare, 27 Penny Lane, 10:50 a.m.-10:55 a.m.
• Memorial Baptist Church, 1858 Sparta Hwy., 11:30 a.m.
• Mountain Village Apartments, 31 Mountain Village Lane, 11 a.m.
• Northside Apartments, 250 Northside Dr., 11:55 a.m.
• Oak Crest Mobile Home Park, 51 Oak Crest Dr., 11:05 a.m.
• Obed Housing Development, 10 Obed St., Noon
• Pine Wood Housing Development, 115 Pinewood Dr., 11:45 a.m.
• Pleasant Hill Housing Development, 23 Clearview Lane, 1:45 p.m.
• Pleasant Hill Mobile Home Park, Pleasant Hill Dr., 1:30 p.m.
• Pomona United Methodist Church, 57 POW Camp Rd., 12:50 p.m.
• Rosewood Housing Development, 67 Irwin Ave., 11:30 a.m.
• Stewart Place Apartments, 12 Donetta Dr., 12:20 p.m.
• Village Inn, 1 Burnett St., 11:15 a.m.
• Windridge Estates, 139 Foxwood Dr., 12:20 p.m.
Drive-Up Grab and Go Sites
• Brown Elementary, 3766 Dunbar Rd., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Crab Orchard Elementary, 240 School Rd., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Cumberland County High School, 660 Stanley St., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Homestead Elementary, 3889 Hwy. 127 S., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Martin Elementary, 1363 Miller Ave., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Last serving day May 14
• North Cumberland Elementary, 7657 Hwy. 127 N., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Pleasant Hill Elementary, 486 Main St., Pleasant Hill, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• South Cumberland Elementary, 3563 Lantana Rd., closed due to road work
• Stone Memorial High School, 2800 Cook Rd., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Pine View Elementary, with assistance from Mt. Vernal Church, 349 Daysville Rd., Rockwood, open 11:30 a.m.-Noon EDT
