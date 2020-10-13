The Martin Elementary Student Council has made more than 600 mask holders for faculty and students this school year.
Student Council sponsor Kim Nelson said she had made some during the summer for the staff, and the students felt that would be a good project for this school year. Made with a lanyard and clips glued into place, the mask holders allow students to keep their masks handy when they’re able to take them off during the school day, like at lunch or recess.
The project has been supported by community donations, including a $125 grant from the CSW Charitable Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.