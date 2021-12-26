Martin Elementary FCCLA members chose to do something for the Cumberland County animal shelter this year for their service project.
Students made more than 170 homemade dog treats and delivered them to the animal shelter. They got to meet two shelter dogs and find out lots of information about the shelter by conducting an interview with Andrea Gaskins, shelter director.
Q: What was the reason that you started this animal shelter or started working at the shelter?
A: The Cumberland County Animal Shelter opened in 2008 under the direction of then-Mayor Brock Hill. The county previously had a contract with the Humane Society to take in stray animals from the public and animal control officers, but in 2008 the contract expired and was not renewed. This required the county to take on the responsibility or shut down animal control operations entirely, which would have left the approximately 4,000 strays taken in annually, with no place to go and pose a possible danger to the citizens of Cumberland County. I decided to leave the Humane Society and take on the role of director for the Cumberland County Animal Shelter in 2008 to assist them with this new endeavor.
Q: Can you give us some information about your animal shelter?
A: The animal shelter’s primary purpose is to take in stray or seized animals from the animal control officers, law enforcement and associated entities. We also accept stray animals found by the public and animals being surrendered by their owners, as space allows. Because our primary purpose is centered around animal control activities, we occasionally take in animals that have bitten or are aggressive with the public, as well as some that have been severely abused or neglected. Because of this, it is impossible for us to be a completely “no-kill” facility. Over the past 13 years, we have worked hard to develop great partnerships and build a network of animal welfare organizations that help support the needs of the animals in our community. Some of the organizations, such as Wags & Whiskers, focus on spay/neuter assistance, while others such as AARF (All About Rescue & Fixin) assist with rehoming animals and arranging transportation to other no-kill rescues. We also work closely with HART rescue, who focuses primarily on feral (wild) cats, getting those cats “fixed” and relocated to homes/barns where they can be effective in keeping mice and pests at bay on farms. By developing this network and the teamwork of all involved (there are several other organizations such as A Time 4 Paws and FOCCAS), we have been able to reduce the overall population of stray animals entering the shelter from 4000 in 2008, to around 2000 in recent years. It is because of the hard work of all involved that we have been able to save greater than 90% of our animals.
Q: What is something you wish everyone in our community knew about the shelter?
A: We wish everyone in the community knew that though we are not a “no-kill” facility, we work very hard to rehome animals and we place greater than 90% of the animals that come into the shelter.
Q: How long have you been working with animals?
A: I have been working with animals for 20 years, having worked as a veterinary technician prior to coming to the shelter.
Q: What is something people in our community can do to help the shelter or the animals?
A: The most beneficial thing the community can do to help, would be to spay/neuter their pets and not allow their pets to run freely. To help the animals that are in the shelter’s care, we would encourage everyone to share us on social media. All of our adoptable animals are posted on Petfinder, by sharing this link, we can reach more people and hopefully place more animals in homes: https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/crossville/cumberland-county-animal-shelter-tn512/
Q: What is the average time for an animal to finally get a stable home?
A: The average length of stay of an animal at the shelter is approximately 10-12 weeks.
Q: Do you have certain rules about adopting animals?
A: The shelter requires all animals to be spayed/neutered upon adoption. Adopters must be able to provide suitable accommodations for the pet inside the home. No animals are to remain tethered outside as a permanent living arrangement.
Q: What are some things that you do in your daily routine of taking care of the animals?
A: The daily routine caring for the animals requires lots of cleaning and sanitizing! Our day starts at 7:30 a.m. cleaning litter boxes, poop-scooping and sanitizing kennels, beds and feed bowls, sweeping and mopping floors and laundering blankets. The morning routine takes about 3.5 hours to complete, with a staff of four to five employees. The majority of this needs to be done prior to opening to the public at 10 a.m. Spot cleaning as necessary continues throughout the day as the need arises. Other routine tasks at the shelter include, administering medications and vaccinations, recording and maintaining intake and medical records, assessing temperament of animals, transporting animals to the veterinarian, walking dogs, showing animals to potential adopters and assisting the public both in person and by phone.
Q: How many animals do you get monthly?
A: The shelter intake averages about 180 animals per month, though we are busiest from the months of April-October. This is typically known as “puppy/kitten season” in the rescue world since most babies are born during this time.
Q: Do you only take dogs and cats at the shelter?
A: While the shelter typically only takes in dogs and cats, unusual circumstances have arisen that required animal control officers/law enforcement to bring us other animals that need cared for briefly. These have included birds, guinea pigs, snakes, pot-bellied pigs and goats.
Q: How do you think animals are beneficial to humans?
A: Animals are beneficial to humans on so many levels. They provide us with love and companionship and are of great service as working animals doing jobs such as canine police officers, medical alert dogs, bomb/explosive scouts, search and rescue dogs and much more. Dogs are even being trained to detect cancers and viruses in people. We have a duty to provide responsible care for these animals who have enriched our lives for so many years in the past and will continue to do so in the future.
