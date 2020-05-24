The kids were laughing, smiling and — most importantly — running all over the gym at Martin Elementary.
“They’re running the whole time,” Chelsea Baxter, PE teacher, said.
The class will last 30 minutes. After a 10-minute warmup, Baxter introduced today’s activity, Boomerang Ball.
Akin to dodgeball, the students use a ball to try and hit their classmates below the knee. If successful, their classmate must sit down until another ball comes their way or someone brings them a ball.
It’s not just activity, it’s a chance to teach sportsmanship and character, Baxter said.
“They asked how they could help another student if they weren’t on a team,” she said. “It was a great teachable moment in kindness and helping others.”
Baxter sees all the students at Martin Elementary every day. The school launched a new PE schedule this year that allows every student to get 30 minutes of physical education every day.
“They’re always excited when they come in,” she said. “And the teachers tell me that it’s really helped with behavior.”
The school had been preparing to expand PE opportunities ahead of what they thought would be a state mandate. By the time the state changed course on those requirements, the schedule had been developed.
“We decided to try it,” Principal Christie VanWinkle said.
Each day, students have 30 minutes of PE and 30 minutes of a special area: art, music, library, computer lab or skills lab. This ensures every teacher gets one hour of planning time, as well. Pre-kindergarten and other classes can use the gym while Baxter is getting her planning time and lunch break.
Baxter uses the time to help students learn skills they can use throughout their lives, with games like Boomerang Ball, fitness roulette and more.
Earlier this semester, she was also able to bring students a new experience with a week of skating for students in fifth and seventh grades. That daily activity helped students build their skills and confidence over a period of five days.
“We had a lot of students who had never skated before,” Baxter said. “It was rewarding when they’d come up and tell you they had graduated.”
Safety was a key component of this special activity. Students started out on a mat and they wore helmets and wrist guards. The mat slowed them down and offered a soft landing, if they needed it.
Soon, students were moving off the mat — graduating to the gym floor.
They had to show they could skate, stop and turn before released to the floor. And even then, they kept their safety equipment on.
The skating sessions did include a cost for students, but the school worked with some of its community partners to ensure every student was able to participate.
“Everybody had the opportunity,” Baxter said.
She hopes to bring skating back next year. Then, students who didn’t quite graduate from the mat this year can hopefully pick up where they left off.
“It’s a lifetime sport,” Baxter said. “Once you learn it, you never forget.”
Heather Mullinix may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.
