The Crossville Noon Rotary Club has recently completed its annual Character Essay Project in partnership with Cumberland County Schools.
The fourth-graders are asked to write a one-page paper or essay on one of the topics of the 4-Way Test and how it relates to them.
The third-place winner at each school received a $15 gift card, the second-place winner at each school received a $25 gift card and the first-place winner at each school received a brand new bicycle.
With nearly 400 submissions, 2019 marks the most well participated contest in the club’s recent history.
For more information about the Crossville Noon Rotary Club visit their website at www.crossvillerotary.org and follow them on Facebook.
Over the coming weeks, the Chronicle will be publishing photos of the essay winners, along with the first-place winning entry from each participating school.
