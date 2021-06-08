Many in the Crossville community had the pleasure of knowing our longtime infusion nurse and friend, Steve Selby.
Selby passed away unexpectedly in September 2019, and those at Cumberland Vital Care Pharmacy wanted to honor his memory and legacy by sponsoring a scholarship for one graduating senior at both CCHS and SMHS. The only requirement is the applicant pursue a secondary education in the medical field.
Ivy Loveday from Cumberland County and Brooke Vaccaro from Stone Memorial are the recipients of the 2021 Steve Selby memorial scholarship. Both of these young ladies will be pursuing degrees in healthcare. Cumberland Vital Care Pharmacy wishes them all the best in their studies and careers in the future.
