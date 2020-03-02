FRA Branch 294 is pleased to announce that they have selected winning essays from students in grade categories 7-12. The students were presented with congratulatory certificates as well as a monetary award for their efforts.
The 2019-2020 Americanism Essay theme for the contest was "What My Vote Means to Me.” The winning essays have been forwarded to the FRA Southeast Region where they will be judged against essays submitted from students in their grade category from FRA branches located in Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida. This region also includes all FRA branches in the Atlantic, south of the 40th Parallel, north, and all branches in Central and South America. Those wining essays are then judged against other students’ essays from the FRA regions throughout the United States.
The grand national winner will receive $5,000, with additional prizes for the top three essays in each grade category ($2,500 for first place, $1,500 for second place, and $1,000 for third place). Each national winner will receive an attractive plaque citing his/her achievement, and every entrant judged at the national level receives a certificate of recognition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.