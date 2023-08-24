Four Cumberland County teens joined approximately 500 teen leaders, advisors and staff from across the state at the Tennessee Teen Institute (TTI) held on the University of Tennessee at Martin campus in Martin June 11-16.
The teens were sponsored by the Cumberland County Health Department. Lachelle Lee, director of the Cumberland Prevention Coalition, and Samantha Walker, CPC program coordinator, accompanied the teens as chaperones and advisors.
The Mission of the Teen Institute Program is “To empower Tennessee’s youth to lead by example and take an active role in bringing about positive changes by giving them the skills, knowledge, and support they need to make healthy choices, build positive relationships and live substance free lives.”
The TTI is a five-day youth leadership and prevention camp sponsored by the Jackson Area Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency (JACOA). This year marked the 37th anniversary of the TTI Program in Tennessee. The program addresses teen issues such as bullying, violence, suicide, teen pregnancy, distracted driving, teen health and substance abuse prevention through a five-day, peer-led prevention camp designed to provide teen participants with the skills and education necessary to develop and implement alcohol and drug abuse prevention programs in their own communities. This is a comprehensive program that trains, mobilizes and empowers youth to prevent the illegal use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs and self-destructive behaviors in themselves and their peers.
TTI prepares students to not only make positive changes, but to be proud advocates of those changes. Students are provided the opportunity to grow and learn as individuals, while enhancing their leadership abilities. Because TTI is peer-led, teens are given a unique opportunity to have a “voice” in addressing issues important to them. Participants leave motivated not only to make healthy decisions in their own lives, but also committed to work so that others are making healthy decisions in their communities as well. Giving youth some ownership in this type of program is one of the key factors in the success of enforcing a substance free lifestyle.
For more information about the Tennessee Teen Institute visit www.tnteeninstitute.net and for more information about the Cumberland Prevention Coalition visit https://cumberlandpreventioncoalition.org or facebook.com/Cumberland-Prevention-Coalition.
