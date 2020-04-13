The Cumberland County High School Chapter of Crossville travelled to Nashville to attend the Tennessee FFA Legislative Breakfast, hosted by the Tennessee FFA Foundation and primarily sponsored by AT&T Tennessee. During this event, FFA chapter members and their advisors were able to share a meal with senators and representatives at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum, just a few blocks from the Tennessee State Capitol. This year’s program included state leaders such as Governor Bill Lee and Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally. While at the breakfast, FFA members Kallie Hale, Samantha Essex, Sheridan Roberts, Ben Wattenbarger and Kim Wooll were able to meet Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives Cameron Sexton and State Senator Paul Bailey.
The Tennessee FFA Legislative Breakfast is one of thousands of events celebrating National FFA Week, a time to share what FFA is and the impact it has on members every day. It is also a time to advocate for agricultural education, as many FFA chapters coordinate legislative visits following the breakfast. Ann Johnson, Munford FFA advisor, shared the Agricultural Education Task Force’s key findings at the breakfast for legislators to hear as well.
After the Tennessee FFA Legislative Breakfast, students walked to capitol hill and attended a House of Representatives session. Then, FFA members delivered flowers to Tennessee state senators and representatives to thank them for their continued support of agriculture education and FFA.
FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Nationally, there are 700,170 FFA members, aged 12-21. The Tennessee FFA Association is comprised of more than 14,000 members from over 220 high school chapters, seven middle school chapters, and eight collegiate chapters across the state of Tennessee. To learn more about FFA, visit www.tnffa.org.
