Olivia Lance, left, of the Phoenix School has been awarded the Mary Laffrey Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is funded by the Tennessee School Nutrition Association Chapter 29. Lance is pictured with Phoenix Cafe manager Meggan Goucher, who serves are president of the TSNA Chapter 29.
Lance awarded scholarship
Joan Claire Orewiler, 85, of Fairfield Glade, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at WyndRidge Health & Rehab Center. She was born May 14, 1935, in Cambridge, OH, daughter of the late Maurice Evans and Cecelia (Maddox) Evans. Joan's career was working for credit unions as an IRA special…
Kimberly Cox Curtis Hutsell, 60, of Athens, TN, passed away Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020, at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville. A native of Crossville and longtime resident of McMinn County, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Leroy "C.L." Hutsell; paternal grandparents, Bobby and…
Barbara (Younggren) Lewis of Brandon, FL, went to be with her Lord on April 13, 2020, at Sun City Hospice, Ruskin, FL. Her family and friends greatly mourn her passing but give thanks to God for her life. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth E. Younggren and Edward E. Younggren…
