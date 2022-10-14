Cumberland County High School senior Kylie Tanner has been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club’s August Student of the Month.
Tanner was selected by her school counselor Dawn Shaw to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program. Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green and corporate partner Best Friends Veterinary Hospital named Tanner Student of the Month.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Tanner has participated in soccer and various clubs, including Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Leader Academy, and is working to become a Girl Scout leader.
Tanner’s community activities include helping her church giving out free meals at their store house, mentoring Girl Scouts, and volunteering for events such as the Apple Festival.
Her hobbies include playing soccer and watching sunsets with family and friends.
Tanner plans to attend University of Tennessee majoring in public relations and minoring in human resources and business.
Tanner is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during her four years in high school. Best Friends Veterinary Hospital and the entire membership of the Fairfield Lions Club wish her much success in her future goals.
Tanner and her parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions Dinner meeting in April 2023 with all Students of the Month.
The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque and their name and special month printed on it.
