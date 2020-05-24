KWVA scholarship.jpg
Photo submitted

The Korean War Veterans Association awarded Emma Norrod, of Stone Memorial High School, and Holly Kay Shaw of Cumberland County High School with scholarships. The association relied on school officials to choose the winners this year due to the novel coronavirus health emergency. Both recipients have 4.0 cumulative GPAs. Norrod will attend Middle Tennessee State University in the fall, studying biochemistry. Shaw will attend the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, studying pre-med podiatry and biomedical sciences. From left are, front row, Norrod and Shaw, and back row, KWVA Senior Vice Commander Jim Morris and KWVA Public Information Officer Dick Malsack.