Each year, the Crossville Plateau Chapter #297 of KWVA awards college scholarships. Each applicant is evaluated on the completion of a scholarship application and an individual interview by the Scholarship Committee.
On July 12, the following graduating seniors attended the monthly meeting. They were presented with a certificate noting their award of $1,000 scholarships: Madison Clanton (Peter Staab KWVA Scholarship), Abigail Jones, Kyle Tanner and Lily Grace Davis.
The scholarship winners demonstrated successful academic performance, community service, leadership and the desire to excel in all aspects of their lives. We can be thankful for such promising young people in our schools and community.
The scholarship committee members are Gene Ferris, Willard Dale, Jack Fogel, Frank Piacine and Robin Piacine. The scholarships are made possible as a result of fundraising efforts by the local chapter members, supporters and—this year—by Peter Staab, who passed away but had designated the funding for a $1000 scholarship through his last wishes.
